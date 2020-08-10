Police: State prison guard assaulted girlfriend in York County home

A state prison guard who lives in York County remains free on bail, accused of choking and trying to smother his domestic partner during an argument.

Ronald Nathan Clancy Jr., 45, of Dover Township, is charged with the second-degree felony of strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and the summary offense of harassment.

He was arraigned Wednesday at the county's central booking unit, and bail was set at $5,000 unsecured, according to court records. That means he did not have to provide the cash, but he will be charged that amount if he misses court appointments.

Northern York County Regional Police said the assault happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the couple's home.

According to charging documents, Clancy's partner had locked herself and her children in a bedroom because Clancy was upset about a recent argument he'd had with her.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Clancy punched a hole in the door, causing it to open, documents state.

The woman told officers she was trying to hold the door shut, but it swung open and hit her 3-year-old son in the face, charging documents state.

Clancy grabbed the woman by the neck and forced her onto the bed facedown for about a minute, police allege. The woman told officers she was able to move her face to avoid being smothered, charging documents state.

Afterward, Clancy followed her into another bedroom, where he grabbed her by the front of the neck, shoved her into a wall and held her there by her neck for about 40 seconds, police allege.

As he was pinning her against the wall by her neck, Clancy told her she should've died years ago, charging documents state.

She later told officers she thought Clancy was going to kill her and said she had trouble breathing afterward, according to documents.

Clancy was gone when officers arrived but was arrested later, police said.

He has been a corrections officer at SCI Camp Hill for four years and is currently on unpaid suspension, according to the prison superintendent's office.

Clancy could not be reached for comment Monday. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

