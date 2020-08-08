York man identified as driver in fatal crash involving motorcycle

Staff Report

A York County man has been identified as the driver of a pickup involved in a collision Thursday in Snyder County that left a motorcyclist dead, PennLive.com reported.

Antonio S. Vazquez, 48, was southbound on Route 204 in Jackson Township just before 8 a.m. when his truck crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a motorcycle, according to police.

The motorcyclist, Dean M. Dorman, 52, of Selinsgrove, was killed.

To read the PennLive.com story, click here.