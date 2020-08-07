Police: Manchester Twp. man choked fiance while she was holding baby

A Manchester Township man is accused of several domestic and physical assaults against his fiance, including one incident in which he choked her while she was holding a 6-month-old, police said.

Eric Eugene Dillon-Fielder, 30, is charged with two counts of strangulation and endangering the welfare of children, all felonies. He's also charged with terroristic threats, a misdemeanor.

Dillon-Fielder's fiance reported the incident to Northern York County Regional Police on June 22 where she told officers about three recent incidents, two of which she recorded on her phone.

The first incident occurred around 5 p.m. in March in the 1000 block of Hearthridge Lane in Manchester Township, according to police.

The victim told police she was at work when she got a call from her fiance who sounded intoxicated and demanded she leave work to come home. Later when she returned home, Dillon-Fielder's fiance got in her face and followed her around the house, police said.

While she was getting a 6-month-old baby ready for bed, Dillon-Fielder began to choke her for roughly 10 seconds. Dillon-Fielder choked her a second time later, while his fiance was holding the baby, police allege.

Though she tried to leave the house, Dillon-Fielder demanded she come back inside, to which she complied, police said.

A second incident took place in April in which Dillon-Fielder threatened to bash his fiance's head in with a beer bottle, charging documents allege.

Dillon-Fielder's fiance began recording this incident, which police later obtained and reviewed, police said.

A third incident took place that same month that Dillon-Fielder's fiance once again captured on video, police said. This time, his fiance alleges that Dillon-Fielder threatened to shoot her in the mouth and that she would never see her 6-month-old again, police said.

"Eric states, 'You will never take her from me, so just get that so f— deep in your head. You won't. I'll kill you. I'll shoot you in the f— mouth. I will. You're not taking her from me," charging documents allege.

Dillon-Fielder was contacted by phone to do an interview with Northern Regional Police, which he initially agreed to. Later, he declined, police said.

Dillon-Fielder is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 20 with District Judge Jeffrey Oberdorf.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.