Harrisburg High athlete faces attempted homicide charge

Staff Report

A 17-year-old Harrisburg High School athlete is accused of shooting a man three times last month as he walked home from a gas station, according to PennLive.com.

Harrisburg police said Nicari A. Williams shot a man around 2:17 p.m, July 27 in the left leg, buttock and pelvic/groin areas near the Sunoco on the 2700 block of North Sixth Street.

Williams also is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

