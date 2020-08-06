Red Lobster fight: Manchester Twp. woman from viral video enters guilty plea

The Manchester Township woman who was the star of a viral video that captured her fighting employees at a Red Lobster on Mother's Day pleaded guilty this week to two charges, according to court documents.

Cathy Hill, 52, entered a guilty plea on Thursday to disorderly conduct and harassment, both summary offenses. Hill went in front of District Judge Barry Bloss Jr. for her preliminary hearing.

One misdemeanor count of defiant trespass was dropped, according to the court summary.

Hill has until Dec. 1 to pay off $400 in fines and roughly $775 in court costs, according to T.L. Kearney, Hill's attorney.

"Cathy recognizes her frustrations that day got the best of her, and she wanted to set the stage right way for herself, for the folks at Red Lobster and for the community generally at large," Kearney said.

Kearney said Hill has enrolled in anger management classes since the incident at red Lobster occurred.

Disorderly person: Springettsbury Township Police received multiple calls regarding a "disorderly person" around 4:30 p.m. on May 10 at the Red Lobster, located at 2555 E. Market St. in Springettsbury Township.

Hill was yelling profanities and trying to get into the restaurant, police said.

Officer Cory Landis said there were approximately 100 people waiting outside Red Lobster to pick up food orders. The seafood eatery was following a directive to only allow take-out orders because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hill, who was among those waiting was told "it was going to take several hours to complete her order" due to limited staff, according to charging documents. She showed up to the restaurant without a face mask and demanded a refund.

Employees then told Hill to leave, who in response started swearing and demanding a refund, police said.

“Hill then pushed against (employee Tiffany) Carter’s chest as she tried to push further into the building,” the complaint said. “Carter then had to physically push Hill out of the building because she continued to refuse to leave.”

Hill finally was pushed out of the building but continued to try to get back inside and struck the left side of Carter's face, police said.

Carter then grabbed Hill’s hair, but they were eventually separated, and Hill left the area.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.