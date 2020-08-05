Springettsbury Twp. Police seek to ID person in Lowe’s retail theft
Ron Musselman
York Dispatch
Springettsbury Township Police are seeking to identify a person in connection to a retail theft.
Police said the theft occurred June 23 at Lowe’s, located at 2449 E. Market St.
Anyone who can identify the person in the photo is asked to call police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at daniel.klinedinst@Springettsbury.com.
