Police: Lancaster County man sent nudes to 15-year-old Jackson Township girl

A Lancaster County man shared nude photographs and sexual desires to a 15-year-old girl from Jackson Township, police said.

Caeleb Wesley, 19, of Denver, is charged by police with unlawful contact with a minor, contact with a minor for the purpose of engaging in activity related to sexual abuse of children, dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor and child pornography, all felonies.

On May 19, Northern York County Regional Police received a Childline referral regarding a 15-year-old girl who was exchanging and receiving nude pictures with Wesley.

The victim's mother initially found out about the exchanges after finding an old cell phone with several nude pictures of Wesley saved to it. The victim told police she met Wesley on Pinterest back in November after the two played an online game together, police said.

When the two first met, the victim was 14 and Wesley was 18 years old. The two exclusively talked through Snapchat, a popular social media application, according to police.

The victim told Northern York County Regional that "their relationship started out as friends but progressed quickly," charging documents state.

"She advised Wesley sent the first nude photo in the exchange, to her surprise," charging documents allege. "(The victim) advised Wesley did ask for nude photos of her in return but she didn't send any intially."

The 15-year-old told police she believed Wesley sent approximately 40 nude photos of himself, while she sent him seven nude photos, police allege.

The victim told police she and Wesley never met in person, but have discussed sexual desires, including intercourse, if they were to ever meet, police said.

Police obtained the victim's phone and analyzed the conversations between Wesley and the 15-year-old girl, who talked daily, according to police.

In one conversation, Wesley told the victim that their relationship was fine if the two were "truly in love," charging documents allege.

"It was clear through the conversations that Wesley was well aware of (the victim's) age," documents state.

On June 6, police made contact with Wesley by phone who admitted to having an online relationship and exchanging nude photos with the victim, but denied knowing she was underage, police said.

He told police further that once he learned the victim was 15 he blocked and deleted the victim as a friend on Snapchat, police allege.

Wesley is also charged by police with corruption of minors, a misdemeanor.

A warrant of arrest has been issue for Wesley.

