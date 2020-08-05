Officials investigating 'children's lives matter' graffiti on York County Judicial Center

York County Detectives are investigating vandalism to the York County Judicial Center after the phrase "children's lives matter" was spray-painted to the side of the building, officials said Wednesday.

The graffiti first caught the attention of officials Sunday morning. No arrests had been made as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to Kyle King, a spokesperson for the York County District Attorney’s Office.

The graffiti can be seen on the north side of the judicial center, located at 45 N. George St. in York City.

"It's a county building, so obviously we have to look at how to clean it up," said Mark Walters, a spokesperson for York County.

The vandalism comes amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and as schools grapple with reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials don't know what the statement means, Walters said.

The primary building material of the judicial center is sandstone, a "sensitive" element that will require some careful consideration as to how to remove the graffiti without damaging the building, Walters added.

"It's not as simple as running a pressure sprayer," he said.

It's uncertain how much it will cost to remove the graffiti until officials can assess who to hire to have it removed.

"It's certainly on the front burner and something we're trying to figure out," Walters said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.