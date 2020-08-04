Police try to ID man who stole $1,400 in merchandise from Springetts beauty store

Springettsbury Township Police are seeking to identify a man in connection to a retail theft involving more than $1,400 worth of merchandise.

Police said the theft occurred Wednesday at Ulta Beauty, located at 2835 Concord Road in York Town Center.

More:Police: 2 men used racial epithets, threatened youths at Hanover protest

More:Police: Jackson Township man raped child several times

Anyone who can identify the man in the surveillance photo is asked to call police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at brett.strickler@Springettsbury.com.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.