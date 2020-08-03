Police: Jackson Township man raped child several times

A Jackson Township man raped a young boy multiple times at his home, according to police.

Gary Frederick Greiner Jr., 39, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors, all felonies.

Northern York County Regional Police received a Childline referral April 8, in which the victim said Greiner had sexually abused him at a residence in Hanover between 2013 and 2015, police said.

On April 28, the victim was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center in York City. The child said the sexual assaults happened when he was around the ages of 4 to 6, according to police.

The victim told police that Greiner would take him to another room and force him to strip. Greiner would put a blanket over the victim's head so "no one would could hear (the victim) cry," charging documents allege.

At the time of the assaults, Greiner was living with his girlfriend, who told police she did not know about the sexual abuse, police said.

Greiner is free on $100,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Aug. 18 with District Judge Dwayne Dubs.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.