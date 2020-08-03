Police: 2 men used racial epithets, threatened youths at Hanover protest

Two Hanover-area men are charged with misdemeanor offenses for allegedly calling three young people racial epithets and threatening to physically harm them during a protest in Hanover about two weeks ago.

According to charging documents filed by Hanover Police, 42-year-old Jesse Brian Shindledecker and Willis William Shrader, 58, initially denied calling three juveniles racial epithets at what police described as a small, peaceful protest in the borough's Center Square on July 19.

Shindledecker, of the 100 block of Fair Avenue in Penn Township, and Shrader, of the 1300 block of Carlisle Pike just north of Hanover in Adams County, are charged with the misdemeanors of ethnic intimidation, disorderly conduct and harassment, according to court records.

Officers were called to the square about 7:45 p.m. and spoke with several people there engaged in a peaceful Black Lives Matter/anti-police-brutality protest, according to charging documents.

They learned that Shindledecker and Shrader called three youths racial epithets and, despite having been asked several times by protesters to walk away from them, kept returning to the youths and calling them and other protesters the same epithets, documents allege.

The York Dispatch is not printing the term, which is the one racists typically use against Black people.

'Physical harm': The men were aggressive with the group and "threatened to go get 'their boys' and come back to cause physical harm to the members of the group," charging documents state.

After an officer arrived, all three youths pointed to two men sitting on the wall of the square's water fountain as being the men who threatened them, according to documents.

Shindledecker and Shrader told police they were merely "concerned about the group and advised they were just trying to tell them to stay on the curb so they did not get hit" by a vehicle, documents state.

That's when an officer told the men that video exists of their encounter with the protesters, police said.

That caused the two men to become "upset that they could not voice their opinion on 'white lives matter' but the group could occupy a whole corner," charging documents state.

'Aggressive': An investigator viewed the video footage and confirmed it shows that Shindledecker and Shrader "approach(ed) the group in an aggressive manner and directed racial slurs at the members," including the three youths, documents allege.

Shrader was arraigned on his charges Thursday and released on recognizance bail, according to court records.

Shindledecker is scheduled to be arraigned on his charges and have bail set on Aug. 27, court records state.

Neither man could be reached for comment Monday, and court records don't list attorneys for them.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

