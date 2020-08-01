York County has one new death linked to COVID-19, 17 additional cases

York County had its 87th death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, while 17 new cases pushed the total to 2,286 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, there were 888 additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to 112,936.

There were 15 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 7,204. Of that, 4,906 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

There have been 1,119,386 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 33,755 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 75% of all individuals who have tested positive have recovered, state officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,558 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,954 cases among employees, for a total of 23,512. Approximately 8,271 of the total cases are in health care workers.

