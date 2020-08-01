Coroner: Carbon County man dies after being shot Friday in York City

A 26-year-old man died after he was shot Friday night in York City, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Kyle Hagenbach, of Carbon County, died at 10:41 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East Clarke Street, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, and police are investigating.

An autopsy for Hagenbach was scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Vallley Hospital in Allentown.

This is the third shooting reported by police in York City involving injuries in the span of two days and the fourth in six days.

Quinton Jacobs, 31, of the 800 block of East Poplar Street in York City, was shot and killed at 12:36 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Market Street.

He was the sixth homicide victim in York City this year. No arrest has been made.

At 2:52 p.m. Thursday, a 31-year-old man was shot in the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue. And at 10:09 a.m. July 26, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of South Penn Street.

Both of those men were listed in stable condition, and no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

