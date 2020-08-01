Police arrest Lancaster County man charged with killing two men

Staff Report

A man accused of killing two men earlier this week who were found in a burned pickup truck is now in custody, WGAL-TV reported.

Ezequiel Almodovar, 36, of Upper Leacock Township, surrendered at the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

Almodovar was charged Wednesday with two counts of homicide in the deaths of Jonathan Rivera and Eugenio Morales-Torres, police said.

