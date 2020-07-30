Police: Gyrocopter crashes on runway at York Airport

A 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after a gyrocopter he was operating crashed on the runway Thursday morning at York Airport in Jackson Township, police said.

The gyrocopter was a single-seat aircraft. It was being flown by an Abbottstown man, who is a licensed pilot, according to a news release from Northern York County Regional Police. The pilot has not been identified.

The man was practicing takeoffs when the gyrocopter crashed about 7:30 a.m. He was approximately six inches off the ground and was returning to the runway when, for unknown reasons, the aircraft unexpectedly tilted, police said.

A blade on the propeller struck the ground. The contact caused the gyrocopter to roll and come to rest in a field off of the runway, the release said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of an experimental aircraft crash, police said.

