Police: Man in blue van sexually assaulted, robbed girl in Lower Chanceford Twp.

A girl was attacked, sexually assaulted and robbed in Lower Chanceford Township this week, according to state police.

Investigators are searching for a man driving a blue van, police said.

He's described as white, balding, between 40 and 50 years old, between 5-feet-10 and 6 feet tall, with a medium to heavy build, police said.

According to police, it happened on River Road, not far from Slab Road, on Monday evening. Police received a report of the attack at 6:50 p.m. Monday.

The girl, whose age was not released by police, said the man grabbed her from behind, causing her to fall to the ground, according to police.

She was sexually assaulted while on the ground, police said.

Afterward, the attacker stole the girl's personal belongings and fled the area in a blue van, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the attacker or his van is urged to call state police at their York County barracks, 717-428-1011.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.