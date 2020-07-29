Former Conewago Twp. cemetery owner sentenced for defrauding customers

One of the former owners of a Conewago Township cemetery was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months in federal prison after defrauding more than 200 customers over several years, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Arminda Martin, 49, pleaded guilty in May 2019 to conspiring to commit mail fraud. Her husband, Theodore Martin, 57, pleaded guilty to the same charge. They previously owned Suburban Memorial Gardens, located at 3825 Bull Road.

More:Conewago Twp. cemetery owner sentenced for defrauding over 200 customers

More:Conewago Twp. cemetery owner pleads guilty to fraud

The couple defrauded customers out of an estimated $493,000 between 2003 and 2016, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

After her prison term, Arminda Martin will serve two years of supervised release, according to a news release.

Theodore Martin was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison on June 30. He also will serve two years of supervised release upon his release.

Arminda Martin's sentence represents a "downward adjustment" of 32 months to account for prison time that she has served for a related fraud scheme in Ohio.

"The Martins admitted that instead of applying customer payments to cemetery services and products, they embezzled the money for their own personal gain, including for gambling," the release said.

In 2017, the Martins were sentenced to prison for theft related to a cemetery they own in Delaware County, Ohio. In that case, Theodore Martin was sentenced to five years in prison, and his wife was sentenced to 4½ years in prison.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.