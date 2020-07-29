Federal prison for York-area man who defrauded U.S. Postal Service

A York County man has been sentenced to federal prison for his part in a multi-county postage-stamp scam.

Steven Williams, 48, was sentenced Tuesday in Harrisburg's federal court to 2½ years in prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg. Supervised release is the federal form of probation.

U.S. Chief District Judge John E. Jones III also ordered Williams to repay $105,875 in restitution to the U.S. Postal Service, according to Dawn Clark, spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney David Freed.

Williams pleaded guilty to stealing government property and conspiracy to steal government property, according to Clark's news release.

The federal cases against his co-defendants, Arthur Gibson of Harrisburg and Elieze Guilamo of York, are still active, Clark said.

According to the men's federal indictment, they opened bank accounts with small balances, then wrote checks they knew would bounce to buy large amounts of postage stamps.

Williams — along with Gibson and Guilamo, allegedly — bought stamps with kited checks at post offices in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland and Berks counties, including post offices in York and Dallastown, according to the indictment.

Williams' attorney, Daniel Myshin, declined immediate comment, but explained that anyone else convicted in the case will also owe the same amount of restitution, and one defendant could end up paying more than the others.

That's different than restitution that's called "pro rata share," which means a restitution amount is equally divided up among all convicted defendants.

Northeastern Regional Police assisted the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with its investigation, according to Clark.

