Prayer ride to be held for missing Amish teen

A prayer ride is planned for next month in Lancaster County for a missing Amish teenager, PennLive.com reported.

Two men in the community are planning to lead a procession through the area on Aug. 8 to show solidarity with the family of Linda Stoltzfoos.

She was kidnapped June 21 while she was walking home from church and has not been found. Justo Smoker, 34, is facing kidnapping charges in the case.

