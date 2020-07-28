SUBSCRIBE NOW
CRIME

Police: Woman in stable condition after York City shooting

Ron Musselman
York Dispatch
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of South Penn Street in York City, Friday, May 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo

York City Police are investigating a shooting Monday night that sent a 27-year-old woman to the hospital.

Police were dispatched just after 11 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the first block of North Broad Street.

Officers found the woman, from York City, who had been shot. She was taken to York Hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests had been made as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Officer Derek Hartman, the department’s spokesperson. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. 

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.