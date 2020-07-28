Police seek to identify purse snatcher at Weis in West Manchester Twp.

West Manchester Township Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man regarding the theft of a purse at Weis Markets.

The incident took place just after 5 p.m. on July 18 at the store located at 1800 Roosevelt Avenue in West Manchester Township, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the surveillance photo is asked to contact Officer David Coates at 717-792-9514 or via email at dcoates@wmtwp.com.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.