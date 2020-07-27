Police: Man shot in York City Sunday morning

York City Police are investigating a shooting in York City after a 29 year-old man was discovered Sunday with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the incident at 10:09 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Penn Street, according to a news release.

At the scene, police found the 29-year-old man who said he had been shot while outside, police said.

The injured man was transported to York Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. Police believe the man was targeted, according to the release.

No arrests had been made as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. Individuals can also submit tips through the Crimewatch app or at York City Police's website.

