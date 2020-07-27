Meredith's mystery: 2nd man in custody, accused of shooting, running her over

The second of two York City men accused in the brutal shooting and attack on Meredith Celeste Wilson Keltner is in custody and awaiting extradition back to York County, Northern York County Regional Police said.

Francisco A. Torres Rivera, 28, of the 200 block of East Princess Street, was arrested by Philadelphia Police July 18 on drug charges, Northern Regional Chief Dave Lash said.

After his arrest, Philadelphia Police learned he had an active arrest warrant out of York County, according to Lash.

Torres Rivera remains locked up in Philadelphia and will be brought back to York County — but perhaps not until his drug charges there are resolved, the chief said on Monday.

More:Meredith's mystery: Why was the York woman shot and left to die?

Lash confirmed that investigators from his department have already visited Torres Rivera in Philadelphia and interviewed him.

"We're happy to bring this investigation to a close," he told The York Dispatch, and described the investigation as thorough. "The officers involved did a fantastic job ... and arrested two violent criminals."

Co-defendant Roberto Rodriguez III, 20, of the 200 block of East Poplar Street, remains in York County Prison on $200,000 bail, charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy, according to court records.

Torres Rivera is facing arraignment on the same charges, court records state.

Keltner, 27, has been released from York Hospital and is in a rehabilitation hospital, according to the chief.

"She's doing better," Lash said.

Shot, run over: A passerby found Keltner lying on Smyser Road at 9:21 a.m. June 12, about 150 yards from the intersection of Indian Rock Dam Road. The small, hilly road is surrounded by thick foliage, and there are only three houses along it.

Police said she was with Rodriguez and Torres Rivera when they drove to the area, and that she was forced out of Rodriguez's Mazda.

Fearing for her life, she started to walk away, police said.

That's when she was shot five times — in the neck, back, buttocks, thigh and foot, according to charging documents.

"Based on medical reports and injuries sustained (by) Keltner, it appears the operator of the vehicle ran over Keltner after she was shot, breaking multiple ribs and her pelvis," charging documents state.

A car part left at the scene was later matched to Rodriguez's blue 2004 Mazda 3 hatchback, which was seized as evidence after investigators obtained a warrant, according to police.

Blood, hair found: Possible blood was located on the underside of the vehicle, as was a hair that matches Keltner's hair color, according to charging documents.

A witness told police he saw Keltner getting in a vehicle with Rodriguez and a man known as "Estaban," who police said is Torres Rivera, documents state.

Keltner identified Rodriguez and Torres Rivera from photo lineups as the men she was with when she was shot and left for dead, according to those documents.

Lash said investigators determined Keltner was shot at 8:56 a.m. and lay on Smyser Road for 25 minutes until someone saw her and called 911.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.