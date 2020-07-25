Police seeking to identify vehicle in connection to burglary

West Manchester Township Police are seeking to identify a vehicle in connection to a burglary earlier this month.

The burglary occurred between 11:40 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. on July 5 at I-Deal Cars in the 900 block of Carlisle Road.

I-Deal Cars is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Police said the vehicle is a four-door sedan that is either black or dark red in color, has five-spoke aftermarket rims and could be a Nissan Maxima.

The suspect is a man, police said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspect is asked to contact police Det. Matthew DeWitt at 717-792-9514 or at mdewitt@wmtwp.com.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.