Police: York City man robbed, shot in both legs

York City Police are looking for two men accused of shooting a man in both legs and robbing him early Saturday morning in York City.

Michael Sean Keys Jr., 23, and Kason Delano Dykes, 33, of York, are both facing charges, according to criminal complaints.

Keys faces felony charges of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit robbery and carrying a firearm without a license, while Dykes faces felony charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, online court records state.

Neither man had been arrested as of 8 a.m. Friday.

The shooting was reported at 1:11 a.m. Saturday in the first block of North Grant Street in York City and involved a 37-year-old man who was not identified by police. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to York Hospital for treatment.

The driver reported the man told her he had been shot and robbed by two men in the area of North Grant Street. Police said they found eight 9 mm shelling casings at the scene in the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows Keys and Dykes entering the North Grant Street property prior to the shooting and both are later seen walking out with the victim, police said.

The victim is seen carrying a computer bag and black duffel bag, which he puts inside his vehicle while chatting with Dykes. Keys then walks around the vehicle, approaches the victim and they begin fighting.

Police said several gunshot flashes can be seen and then and the victim and Keys run in different directions.

Afterward, Dykes is seen taking the duffel bag from the rear seat of the victim's vehicle and he walks in the same direction that Keys had run, police said.

