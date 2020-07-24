Police seeking to identifying man who tried to steal $1,400 worth of items

Fairview Township Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with an attempted retail theft involving more than $1,400 worth of items.

The incident occurred Tuesday at the Giant store in the 100 block of Old York Road.

Police said an employee confronted the man as he attempted to leave the store without paying for a cart full of products, which were primarily over the counter medications.

The man threatened the employee before leaving the store without the items. He was last seen getting into a Chevrolet Suburban with Florida registration, police said.

Anyone who can identify the man in the surveillance photo is asked to contact Fairview Township Police at 717-901-5267.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.