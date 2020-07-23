Rape, other charges dropped against Spring Garden Twp. man

Maryland prosecutors dropped rape charges Thursday against a Spring Garden Township man who had been arrested the day prior, officials said.

Collin Mailman, 22, was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force about 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home in the 200 block of Country Club Road of Spring Garden Township, according to a news release.

“I would say that it was probably a joint decision between police and the state attorney’s office,” Lisa Dever, Baltimore County assistant state's attorney, told The York Dispatch Thursday afternoon.

Dever declined to comment on the reason for the dismissal.

Mailman had been wanted by Baltimore County Police Department for rape in the second degree and lesser charges after an investigation into an alleged assault Sunday against a woman outside of Baltimore, the release said.

Thomas J. Maronick, a Maryland-based attorney representing Mailman, said Thursday he was pleased with the court’s decision.

"The Mailman family and Mr. Mailman are deeply grateful to the State's Attorney's Office in Baltimore County for taking the appropriate action and dismissing all charges against him, as well as for the work of the Baltimore County police detectives in coming to this decision,” Maronick said in a statement.

“From the beginning, we have said these charges were completely false and would have vigorously defended against them in court, had this proceeded to trial. Mr. Mailman is a talented young man with a bright future and we will be proceeding to seek expungement of these charges at the earliest opportunity.

“It has been a difficult 24 hours to be sure but thankfully this is the right outcome," Maronick said.

