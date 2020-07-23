Shrewsbury-area scammer pretends to be Southern Regional Police officer

A scammer is at it again in southern York County, this time pretending to be an officer with Southern Regional Police.

Sgt. Dan Teague said his department received complaints Wednesday from two Shrewsbury residents who were targeted.

Confusing the issue is that the calls appeared to have come from the department's actual phone number — 717-235-3944.

In each case, a person pretending to be an officer instructed the residents to withdraw money from their banks and "pay" on their criminal charges, Teague said, adding that the residents have no such charges lodged against them.

"Both of them said the story didn't make sense," the sergeant said, and each hung up on the scammer and called police.

Teague explained there are internet sites and phone apps that allow scammers to make it look as if they are calling from legitimate numbers.

The programs allow scammers to enter whatever number they choose, and that's the number potential victims then see on Caller ID, he said.

Police said these calls are always scams.

Anyone who has been targeted by this or any fraud attempt can call police at their station, or at their non-emergency 911 dispatch number, 717-840-2971.

