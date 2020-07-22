Police seeking to locate missing Dallastown man

York Area Regional Police are seeking to locate a Dallastown man reported missing by his family.

Eric Lee Giannone, 42, left on his own and never returned home, police said. Police did not disclose when he left.

He was last seen driving a 2006 tan Nissan Sentra with the Pennsylvania plate of LGJ4808, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Giannone’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-741-1259, York County 911 or York County Crimestoppers.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

