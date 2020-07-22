Police: Homeless woman fled after hitting father and son on motorcycle

Police are investigating a hit-and run incident involving a York County woman who hit a father and his 8-year-old son who were on a motorcycle, according to court documents.

Madison Wolfe, 27, of no fixed address, was charged by police with felony aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury.

Newberry Township Police responded to the accident at 8:41 p.m. on July 10 at the intersection of Potts Hill Road and Old Quaker Road in Newberry Township.

Police met with Allen Fisher and his son, who both complained of shoulder pain as a result of the accident, police said.

During an interview, Fisher said that a Chevy Tahoe traveling south had failed to brake at a stop sign, while Fisher and his son were driving west, causing the collision, police allege.

Fisher was later transported to the hospital, where doctors determined he had a broken collarbone, according to charging documents.

Police later identified the driver of the Chevy Tahoe as Wolfe, who told the police over the phone that she fled the scene "because she was scared," charging documents allege.

"While speaking with Wolfe she sounded as if she was under the influence of a controlled substance," charging documents read. "Wolfe refused to tell me where she was, and stated that she is homeless and bounces from house to house."

Police issued a warrant for Wolfe.

She also faces charges of reckless driving, failing to stop, careless driving, duties at a stop sign and driving at a safe speed, all summary offenses.

