York County prosecutors drop child luring charge against New York man

A charge of child luring has been dropped by York County prosecutors against a New York man accused of trying to lure a 3-year-old girl into the back of his van.

Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness, at the request of the York County District Attorney's Office, signed an order July 10 tossing out the case against Sixtus Udeke, 40, of Walden, New York.

Ness cited “insufficient credible evidence to convict” as the reason for dismissal, according to court documents.

West Manchester Township Police filed the charges Nov. 8, and Udeke was held in York County Prison until he posted $50,000 unsecured bail on Feb. 19.

Senior Assistant Public Defender Diana Spurlin, who represented Udeke, said Tuesday she was pleased with the court’s decision.

“We are ecstatic and grateful,” she said. “I wish that they had come out and admitted he was innocent, which we believe he is, but I understand that there are legal reasons that they’re not able to do that.”

Spurlin said she presented evidence disputing accusations leveled by the child’s mother and said Udeke continued to maintain his innocence throughout the process.

“After his second interview, I believe he was able to convince them of his innocence,’ Spurlin said. “He was released right after that, on Feb. 19, after 104 days in jail.”

West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder referred questions concerning the case to the York County District Attorney’s Office in an email. Kyle King, a spokesperson for the DA, declined further comment in a text message.

