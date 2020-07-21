Two wounded in Monday night shooting in York City

York City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, according to York County 911.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Gay Avenue in York City around 7 p.m.

More:Police investigating Saturday shooting in York City

More:Police seeking to identify prowler seen roaming Manchester Twp. neighborhood

Two people were injured, a 911 supervisor said Tuesday morning.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for details.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.