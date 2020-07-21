Police seeking to identify prowler seen roaming Manchester Twp. neighborhood

Northern York County Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a prowler.

Police said they investigated several incidents involving the same man Saturday.

The man was seen roaming a neighborhood in northern Manchester Township on numerous surveillance systems, police said.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo is asked to police at 717.467.TELL(8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

