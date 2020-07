Staff Report

Police are looking for a Lancaster County man who is accused of throwing a 2-year-old child out of a car and assaulting the child’s mother, according to PennLive.com.

Manheim Township Police are searching for Tyree Berry, 34, of Lancaster, who is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and terroristic threats

