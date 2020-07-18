Police: York City man forced way into motel room, raped impaired woman

A York City man is accused of forcing his way into a room at the Motel 6 in Fairview Township and raping an impaired woman, according to a criminal complaint.

Trevor Lynn Smith, 49, of West King Street, is facing one felony count each of rape of a substantially impaired person, rape forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, burglary and criminal trespassing, according to online court records.

More:Man convicted of raping young girl in Spring Grove

More:Police: Man accused of assaulting woman during domestic dispute

He remained in York County Prison on $100,000 bail Saturday morning and faces a July 30 preliminary hearing before District Judge Scott J. Gross.

Fairview Township Police were dispatched to the motel located at 200 Commerce Drive early Thursday morning after receiving a report of a man who had forced himself inside a room.

Police said they located Smith stumbling on the sidewalk, and he appeared to be intoxicated. Smith told police he had been drinking with three women, including the alleged victim. He said he had sex with the woman, but that was all that happened.

One of the women Smith had been drinking with told police she walked the alleged victim back to her room and put her in bed because she was intoxicated. The woman said she thought the door was shut and secured when she left, but police noted the door did not lock properly and could be opened with ease from the outside.

At some point, police said, the alleged victim woke up to find Smith on top of her. The woman said she told Smith several times to stop, but he pinned her to the bed and raped her, according to charging documents.

The alleged victim said he had only known Smith for about two hours and never gave him a key for entry to the room and did not consent to sexual intercourse, police said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.