Police investigating overnight shooting in York City

York City Police are investigating a shooting involving a 37-year-old man early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:11 a.m. on Grant Street in York City.

Officer Derek Hartman, a spokesperson for the department, said the man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He is in stable condition.

Hartman said it appears the man was targeted. He said no arrests had been made as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. You also can submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

