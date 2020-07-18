SUBSCRIBE NOW
CRIME

Police investigating overnight shooting in York City

Ron Musselman
York Dispatch

York City Police are investigating a shooting involving a 37-year-old man early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:11 a.m. on Grant Street in York City.

Officer Derek Hartman, a spokesperson for the department, said the man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He is in stable condition.

York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of South Penn Street in York City, Friday, May 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Hartman said it appears the man was targeted. He said no arrests had been made as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. You also can submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

