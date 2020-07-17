Search resumes for missing Amish teen in Lancaster County

Staff Report

The search for a missing Amish teenager from Lancaster County resumed Friday morning, according to a published report.

Justo Smoker, 34, was charged this past week with kidnapping 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos June 21 while she was walking home from church.

She has not yet been found and law enforcement personnel requested the public’s help in the case at a news conference Thursday.

To read more about the search from LancasterOnline.com, click here.

