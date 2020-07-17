Police: Man accused of assaulting woman during domestic dispute

A Peach Bottom Township man is accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute, according to a criminal complaint.

Trevaughn Sebastian Ayala, 29, of the 1000 block of Atom Road, is charged with one felony count of strangulation, and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and a summary count of harassment, online court records state.

He posted $10,000 bail and was released from York County Prison. Ayala faces a preliminary hearing Aug. 12 before Magisterial District Judge Laura S. Manifold.

Ayala and the woman told police they had gotten into an argument about a recent crash Ayala had gotten into and the conversation turned heated and then physical.

Ayala said he tried to calm the woman down numerous times, but she refused and slapped him in the face three times before he began to restrain her. He said he placed his hands around the woman’s neck, but did not choke her, the complaint said.

The woman told police that Ayala pushed her down while she was holding their 8-month-old son. She said they both fell onto the bed, and the baby was uninjured.

The woman said Ayala hit her several times before putting his hands around her neck and choking her. She said she could not breathe and he continued to choke her until she passed out.

