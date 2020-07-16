West Manchester Twp. Police seek to identify person who used stolen credit card

West Manchester Township Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who used a stolen credit card at three different convenience chain stores in the area.

The card was used at Sheetz on West Market Street and Carlisle Road, at the Rutter’s on West Market Street and at Royal Farms on Route 30, police said.

The suspect made the transactions between noon and 1 p.m. on April 28.

Anyone who can identify the person in the surveillance photo is asked to contact Detective Timothy Fink by phone at 717-792-9514 or via email at tfink@wmtwp.com.

