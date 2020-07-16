Man convicted of raping young girl in Spring Grove

A York County jury convicted a man Wednesday of child rape and multiple other felony charges.

Jeremiah Lee Gleason, 43, was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times in a Spring Grove home between 2015 and 2019, when she was between 4 and 7 years old.

Gleason also was found guilty of attempted child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of minors, according to online court records.

Gleason’s $100,000 bail was revoked and he remained in York County Prison on Thursday. His sentencing is set for Oct. 19, according to Kyle King, a spokesperson for the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Gleason was arrested in Portland, Maine, on Aug. 6, 2019, one day after Southwestern Regional Police filed charges against him.

The girl reported the alleged abuse in March 2019, according to court documents. The victim was known to Gleason, police said.

