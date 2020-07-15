Police: Three men injured in two separate shootings in York City

Three men were injured Tuesday night in two separate shootings in York City, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot about 9:21 p.m. in the area of South Hawthorne Street and School Place, York City Police said Wednesday in a news release.

He was taken to York Hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

A second shooting occurred around the same time in the 500 block of McKenzie Street, police said.

Two men, ages 26 and 20, were shot in that area and taken to York Hospital by private vehicle, police said. Both men are in stable condition.

Police believe all three men were targeted, but said the two shootings are not believed to be connected.

Officer Derek Hartman, the department's spokesperson, said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. You also can submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

