Police: York City brothers shot man in his home

York City Police are looking for two brothers who are facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man in his home back in June.

Police have arrest warrants out for Anthony Eugene Faison Jr., 21, and Temile Kahlique Faison, 18, who have been charged by police with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm, according to criminal dockets.

Police requested arrest warrants for both brothers on June 12.

Both brothers were still at large as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to Officer Derek Hartman, a spokesperson for York City Police.

Police responded to the shooting at 3 a.m. on June 12 in the 400 block of Park Street.

A 25-year-old man was taken to York Hospital after he was shot inside his home, police said.

Both brothers have faced charges before.

In 2019, Temile Faison pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony of aggravated assault and misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a minor for a shooting that happened when he was 16 years old.

Temile Kahlique Faison avoided state prison time and was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in York County Prison and five years probation.

In 2018, Anthony Eugene Faison Jr. was charged for several felony drug offenses, according to online court documents.

York City Police are continuing to investigate the June incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department by calling 717-846-1234 or contacting the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.