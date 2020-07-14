Police: Three charged in robbery after Paradise Twp. couple held at gunpoint

Three York County residents are facing multiple charges after a Paradise Township couple was held at gunpoint and robbed Sunday morning.

The group robbed the couple of $80 and a small safe with large amounts of marijuana in a handful of Mason jars, according to a criminal complaint.

Zackary Michael Moreno, 18, of Manchester Township, Moika Christopher Nduku, 32, of York City, and Rena Victoria Hallamon, 40, of Hanover, are all in York County Prison. They face a July 24 preliminary hearing before District Judge Thomas J. Reilly.

A fourth person involved has not been identified, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Police responded to the 7100 block of Lincoln Highway in Paradise Township just before 2 a.m. Sunday for a reported robbery.

The homeowner told officers he had been home for the evening with his girlfriend. He reported there was a knock at his door, and a man said he had a flat tire and requested help changing the tire.

The victim said he retrieved a jack and went to help the man change his tire. The victim said he met the man on his front porch, and he asked to use the bathroom, police said.

The homeowner said at that point three people emerged from his bushes and were wearing ski masks. One of them was holding a handgun and struck the victim in the head with it. Two others also hit him with unknown objects, the complaint said.

Police said the victim suffered substantial head lacerations and was taken to York Hospital for treatment. His girlfriend also was held at gunpoint during the robbery in the home.

The suspects left the home with the safe, which was later located in the backyard, police said.

Nduku and Hallamon, whose bail was set at $150,000 each, are facing one felony count each of robbery, burglary, criminal trespass and aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, simple assault and loitering/prowling.

Moreno, whose bail is $50,000, is facing one felony charge each of conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, criminal trespass and aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury and simple assault, according to the complaint. He was identified as the getaway driver.

