Police: Drug bust nets 3,800 bags of heroin, $50,000 in cash

A Philadelphia man is facing drug charges after 3,800 bags of heroin, more than $50,000 in cash and a small amount of marijuna were seized during a drug bust early Monday.

Brian Pena-Villanueva, 36, is charged with one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to distribute and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, according to online court records.

He is in York County Prison on $750,000 bail and faces a July 27 preliminary hearing before District Judge Scott J. Gross.

Fairview Township Police said they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Pena-Villanueva around 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Limekiln Road because they believed he was driving under suspension.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but eventually located it in a nearby hotel parking lot. Pena-Villanueva left the scene, but police said they saw multiple drug items and paraphernalia inside the vehicle while looking through the windows. Police later linked Pena-Villanueva to a specific hotel room.

They obtained a search warrant for both the room and vehicle and found the cash, heroin and two bags of marijuana.

