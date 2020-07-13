Police say runaway stole golf cart in Maryland. Here's where they allegedly found him driving it

A 16-year-old runaway from Maryland stole a golf cart from a retirement community in Baltimore County and was later stopped in York County for driving it erratically, police said.

The teenager, whose name was not released, was charged by Baltimore County Police with theft of the golf cart. Toxicology results and charges are pending in York County for suspicion of DUI and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from Southern York County Regional Police

A Southern Regional officer first observed the golf cart parked in a lot of Alexander’s Jewelry, at 435 S. Main St. in Shrewsbury, at 6:10 a.m. Sunday.

The teenager then got into the golf cart and was "weaving across both lanes" of North Main Street before he was stopped by police. The teenager refused to cooperate, the news release states.

Police later determined the golf cart was stolen from a retirement community in the 14000 block of York Road in Baltimore County, police said.

The teen was taken to York Hospital for evaluation and was to be released to his family after being charged.

