Feds: Ex-Navy Depot supervisor indicted for alleged abusive sexual contact

A federal grand jury has indicted a York County man who is a former supervisor at the Navy Depot in Mechanicsburg for alleged sexual misconduct at the depot.

Jared Bishop Heisey, 30, of Red Barberry Drive in Newberry Township, was indicted July 1 on charges of abusive sexual contact without consent and simple assault, according to a news release from the office of Harrisburg-based U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

It's unclear what section or area of the depot he supervised.

Heisey is accused of making unwanted sexual contact to a U.S. government employee working at the Distribution Defense Logistics Agency on Naval Services Activity, located in Mechanicsburg, the release states.

The indictment alleges it happened between July 2019 and November, according to Freed's office.

Heisey could not be reached for comment. Federal court records don't list an attorney for him.

According to Heisey's federal indictment, in July 2019 Heisey touched the woman's thigh and made graphic sexual comments to her during an employee review.

Around August 2019, Heisey "forcibly" assaulted the employee as she was working by pinning her against a wall, grabbing her neck with his hand and making sexual comments, the indictment alleges.

Around November, Heisey grabbed the woman's inner thigh while making inappropriate sexual comments "while she was trapped inside a forklift," the indictment states.

Heisey is scheduled to be arraigned on his charges in Harrisburg's federal court on Aug. 11, according to court records. He will be charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact without consent and one count of assaulting certain employees, according to court records, which state at least one of the charges is a felony.

The maximum penalty for each sexual abuse charge is two years in federal prison, while the maximum penalty for simple assault is one year in federal prison, according to Dawn Clark, spokesperson for Freed's office.

However, she noted maximum sentences aren't accurate indicators of the actual sentences defendants receive, since a number of factors go into judges' sentencing determinations.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.