Police: York woman tried to torch neighbor's home 3 times, brandished knife

A York City woman is wanted on felony arson charges for allegedly trying to set fire to her next-door neighbor's home three times in less than a month.

Once arrested, Ivelisse Ocasio, 40, of the 300 block of Miller Lane, will be charged with six counts of attempted arson, the misdemeanor of simple assault and the summary offenses of harassment and criminal mischief, according to court records.

Charging documents filed Friday by York City Police allege Ocasio has targeted her next-door neighbor four times since May.

At 3:55 p.m. June 6, Ocasio placed a cardboard box against the door of her neighbor's home and tried to light the box on fire, documents state.

At 1:09 p.m. June 27, Ocasio used a lighter to light the neighbor's mailbox on fire, according to documents. The mailbox is attached to the neighbor's home, police said.

Balled-up paper: And on July 2, Ocasio was seen placing balled-up paper against a window of her neighbor's home and lighting it on fire, charging documents allege.

Damage to the window and mailbox are estimated at $200, police said.

On May 13, Ocasio stood on her porch while holding a large kitchen knife and told her neighbor, "I don't care about your cameras ... I can't wait to take the teeth out of your mouth," documents allege.

Police said Ocasio pointed the knife at her neighbor while making the comment about the woman's teeth.

Past cases: Other district-court cases against Ocasio in the past decade suggest she might not be everyone's idea of an ideal neighbor.

York City Police cited her June 22 with littering, and she was found guilty of littering in York City in 2011, court records state.

City officers cited Ocasio with disorderly conduct on April 23. That case and the June 22 littering case are pending.

Ocasio also has four judgments against her since 2010 for failure to pay rent, court records state.

