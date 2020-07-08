Police: West York man possessed up to 5,000 images, videos of child porn

A West York man is being locked up in lieu of bail after a raid of his home revealed thousands of images of child pornography, according to West York Borough Police.

Jonathan Michael Smith, 35, of the 1400 block of West Philadelphia Street, was arraigned on his charges and had bail set at $100,000, according to court records, which state he was unable to post bail and was being committed to York County Prison.

He is charged with 1,000 counts of possessing child pornography, plus 11 counts each of disseminating photos or film of child sex acts and using an electronic device in the course of a crime.

West York Police said they executed a search warrant at Smith's home Wednesday morning.

On June 24, police received a forwarded tip from the York County District Attorney's Office about Smith, according to charging documents filed by Detective David Kahley.

The tip was that a Kik mobile-messaging app user with the user name "photog1222" and the email of 30buckspodcast@gmail.com had uploaded 11 videos online that depict children engaging in sex acts, documents state.

Subpoenaed records: Investigators then subpoenaed online records and determined the IP address of the uploaded child pornographic videos belongs to Smith, according to charging documents.

Smith was arrested at his home during Wednesday's raid and admitted possessing between 1,000 and 5,000 images and videos of child pornography, documents allege.

He also admitted to disseminating child porn through Kik to other users, police said.

It is unclear whether Smith has retained an attorney. A message sent Wednesday to the email address police cite as having belonged to Smith was returned as being undeliverable.

