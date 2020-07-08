Police: One arrested, one sought in York City backyard robbery-homicide

York City Police have arrested one person and are searching for another in the June 23 shooting death of Michael Quinones III, which police said happened as he was being robbed.

Roddrick Shornel Battle, 18, of the 1800 block of Monroe Street in West York, is on the lam, but his alleged teenage accomplice has been arrested, according to police.

Once captured, Battle will be charged with the felonies of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and carrying a firearm without a license, court records state.

Quinones, 19, was fatally shot in the backyard of his home in the 500 block of West Princess Street at 8:12 p.m. June 23, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay, who has ruled the death a homicide.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner has said.

The teenager arrested by police on July 1 is a male and is charged as an adult, according to Officer Derek Hartman, the city police spokesperson.

His name and age have so far not been released, and his charging documents have been sealed from public view, Hartman confirmed. He declined to say why the case against the teen is sealed.

In Pennsylvania, juvenile court matters are generally shielded from public scrutiny. But when juveniles are charged as adults, their court documents and hearings are matters of public record.

The allegations: According to charging documents filed against Battle by lead Detective Andy Baez, Quinones was hanging around with Battle and the teen that night.

All three of them were recorded on video surveillance inside and outside Eby's store at the corner of West Princess and West streets, and both Battle and the teen were caught on video displaying handguns, documents allege.

Quinones, Battle and the teen left the store together and walked to Quinones' backyard, police said.

A short time later, gunshots can be heard, police said.

Surveillance video from Newton Avenue recorded Battle and the teen running from the victim's yard — with Battle holding a handgun in his right hand and the teen's hand holding something at his side, charging documents allege.

Both .40-caliber and .380 shell casings were recovered at the scene, and Quinones' injuries included a gunshot wound to the head, documents state.

His killers shot him as they were robbing him of his cash and cellphone, police allege.

Charging documents state that Battle and the teen were suspects in an Aug. 8, 2019, strong-arm robbery for which only the teen was charged.

The teen's name appears in Battle's court documents, but has been blacked out.

Anyone with information about Battle's whereabouts is asked to call York City Police's tip line at 717-849-2204, or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

Tips can always be anonymous, police said.

