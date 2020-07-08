Police: Newberry Township couple slept while kids wandered street covered in feces, dirt

A couple from Newberry Township was asleep in their bed while two of their children, covered in feces and dirt, wandered the street outside, police said.

Amber Lynn Meyers, 25, and Taylor James Rudy, 25, are charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony, and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor.

Newberry Township Police were dispatched around 11:35 p.m. on June 3 in the first block of Pheasant Run Road by York County Control. The caller, Katie Slonaker, told police she had two unknown children, ages 2 and 3, on her porch.

The two children were "filthy, have wet clothes on and no shoes," charging documents state.

Police talked to Katie Slonaker and her mother, Jodie Slonaker, who said they found the children wandering on Pheasant Run Road. The women said they had to bathe the children immediately because they were covered in dirt and feces, police allege.

Police attempted to speak to the children and ask for their names, but they were both nonverbal, police said.

Officers then located the residence where the children lived, in the 100 block of Pheasant Run Road, and found Meyers and Rudy inside sleeping.

"Substances were found near Rudy when police made contact with him, (and) were later identified by Rudy as fentanyl capsules along with straws used for the fentanyl," charging documents allege.

Police later found out the couple has two other children, police said.

Children and Youth Services arrived later, and all four children were either sent to a foster home or placed with a family member, police said.

Newberry Township Police have warrants out for both Meyers and Rudy.

Rudy faces two additional misdemeanor charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered to possess it.

